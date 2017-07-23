Adopt JJ! He loves kids of all ages and other dog. He would love to be a lap dog!

Get your application in NOW!

JJ is approximately 2yr old Great Pyrenees mix. He is an absolutely wonderful dog. He has never met a dog he didn’t like and loves kids of all ages! He would prefer to be a lap dog if we would let him, he loves to be cuddled and loved on. We are working on walking with better manners on a leash. He is currently around 110 pounds, but will probably gain another 20. His adoption fee of $350+tax includes neuter, rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccines, dewormer, microchip, heartworm negative and on preventative and health certificate from veterinarian. You can apply to adopt him at www.luckymuttsrescue.org/adoption-form/

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us via email at info.luckymuttsrescue@gmail.com, Call/Text us at 262-260-9715, or message them on their facebook page.