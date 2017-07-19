Garage is total loss after fire on Spruce Street

On July 18th, Fire crews with the Racine Fire Department and the Racine Police Department responded to the scene of a garage fire at 3201 Spruce Street. Upon arrival, a working fire was declared and crews initiated a fast attack. The garage was fully involved. The home owner was working in the rear of the garage when he noticed the fire and called 911. There were no injuries associated with the fire. The garage is a total loss. The home owner has made arrangements to stay with family members so the Red Cross was not needed. The property was turned over to the owner of 3201 Spruce Street. Fire officials stated in a press release that there is an estimated $30,000 in losses.

(Photos courtesy of Todd Allen & Lisa Duchac)