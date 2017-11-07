Edstrom is seeking a Quality Manager

Edstrom is a growing, global manufacturer located in Waterford, WI. For nearly 50 years our custom designed watering systems have supported medical research facilities around the world. Our customers include large pharmaceutical corporations, domestic and foreign government agencies, cutting edge bio-tech companies, and universities world-wide. We are proud to be an ISO 9001:2015 certified company.

As Quality Manager, you will manage, plan and conduct activities related to the development, application and engineering of quality assurance standards and manufacturing processes involving industrial processes, materials and products throughout the plant. In this role, you will also provide leadership and oversight to document control, supplier development, customer valve and water quality analysis, and media room processes to facilitate internal and external customer satisfaction.

Key job responsibilities will include the following:

 Work directly with customers in the resolution of onsite quality and process issues including husbandry and water quality which includes traveling to customer locations to perform onsite root cause analysis with customer staff.

 Educate customer on best practices to ensure reliable operation of Edstrom equipment.

 Develop, recommend and implement continuous quality improvement objectives.

 Manage and monitor software functionality and data output including setup and maintenance of gauging equipment on the shop floor.

 Monitor SPC process for process capability and make adjustments to control limits as necessary through capability studies and control chart reviews.

 Provide feedback to internal and external customers involving complaints, corrective actions and manufacturing issues.

 Manage and direct quality activities to ensure customer product quality and timely responses to customer issues.

 Work with design engineering and manufacturing in the determination of key measurement characteristics.

 Support the development of new product development through various quality techniques such as lessons learned and past issues.

 Establish and maintain the corrective and preventive action system to ensure the prevention of existing and potential causes of product, process and system non-conformances.

 Conduct corrective action meetings and related tasks.

 Monitor corrective actions for timeliness, completion and accuracy.

 Monitor internal product quality levels and manage corrective action process.

 Conduct Deviation and Document Change Notice (DCN) submittal, disposition and resolution.

 Revise work instructions and procedures as necessary as dictated by corrective actions.

 Lead Material Review Boards (MRB) to provide proper non-conforming disposition and awareness of product related issues.

 In conjunction with Purchasing, drive supplier development, define supplier quality requirements, identify supplier defects that result in customer issues and drive corrective actions. Monitor the status of supplier quality results through audits and continual measures.

 Lead and conduct supplier audits.

 Manage the staff of the Quality Department. Provide Proactive leadership and development of direct reports; facilitate regular team and one-on-one meetings.

 Support the personal growth and career development paths of Quality team members.

 Ensure that quality systems and measures are established and utilized to drive continual improvement.

 Manage the development and maintenance of the document control, supplier development, customer valve and water quality analysis, and media room processes.

 Instill the philosophy of defect prevention to transition away from the concept of defect detection. Identify, initiate, establish and maintain the statistical requirements to ensure product and process conformance.

 Conduct internal and external audits for ISO compliance.

 Participate in the development of processes related to ISO.

The qualified candidate will have experience working with manufacturing, assembly, testing and QA of mechanical, electrical and software products and components. Requirements include a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Business or Operations Management with a minimum of 5 years work experience in the engineering and management of quality systems or a combination of both education and experience, ASQ certification along with exceptional organizational, communication, project management and problem solving abilities. Familiarity with FDA, GLP, ESD and UL requirements is a plus.

To learn more about Edstrom or to apply online, visit our website at www.edstrom.com. If you are unable to apply online, we encourage you to fax or mail resumes to:

Edstrom

Attention: HR Department

819 Bakke Avenue

Waterford, WI 53185-4299

Fax Number: 262-534-5184

We offer a complete benefit package with profit sharing and 401(k) plans.

EOE/M/W/Vet/Disability