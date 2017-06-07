Wednesday July 12th-United Hospital System Career Fair

UNITED HOSPITAL SYSTEM

Career Fair

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

St. Catherine’s Medical Center Campus

9555 76th Street, Pleasant Prairie Atrium

Come and learn about United Hospital System and current open positions from our managers, current employees, and human resources representatives.

Additional positions available for Endoscopic Technologists/CNA. Medical Assistants. Medical Technologists, Phlebotomists. Physical Therapists, Radiology and Ultrasound Technologists, Respiratory Therapists, Student Nurse Interns. Surgical Technicians.

To RSVP or for Questions regarding this event, please call our Human Resources Department at (262) 656-2116 or email hr@uhsi.org (RSVPs are encouraged but not required) Attendees are encouraged to apply online at www.uhsi.org prior to attending this event.