Wisconsin Humane Society June 2017 Vaccination Clinics

Is your pet due for their vaccinations? Here is the June 2017 schedule for the vaccination clinics for Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine and Milwaukee. Remember to grab a number when you arrive!!!!

Sunday, June 4 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) offering heartworm testing

Burlington Town Hall Highway Garage, 32288 Bushnell Rd, Burlington, WI 53105

Tuesday, June 6 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Thursday, June 8 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Tuesday, June 20 (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

WHS Milwaukee Campus, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Thursday, June 22 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

WHS Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Racine

Pricing for dogs & cats is as follows: Vaccine(s) Price

DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvo) $18

Rabies only $18

Both DHPP & Rabies $30

Bordetella $20

Microchip $25

Other services may be available. Please contact the campus nearest you for details.

Milwaukee: 414-264-6257

Racine: 262-554-6699

For more information please visit http://wihumane.org/veterinary/vaccine-clinics