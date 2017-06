Wednesday Works Onsite Recruitment Event

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring CARIBE ASSISTED LIVING LLC

June 7, 2017

9am – 12pm & 1pm-3pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

2113 N. Wisconsin St

Racine, WI 53403

Hiring

CNA

$10.00 hr.

Must have certificates and be on the state registry

Caregivers

$9.00 hr.

Must be CBRF Certified