Wednesday Fire Damages Auto Repair Shop

On June 7th at 5:26 p.m. the owner of 1824 Charles Street was notified of a motion alarm activated within the building. He responded and entered the building. He noticed flames along a wall of a car repair shop. He attempted to put out the fire using multiple fire extinguishers. He then called 911 because the fire kept growing. He self evacuated and waited for the fire department to arrive. The fire crews entered the building and had the fire extinguished within 30 minutes. There was extensive damage to the building and several cars that were inside Carr Auto and Truck Repair. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It appears to be accidental and there was $75,000 in damages according to a press release from the Racine Fire Department.