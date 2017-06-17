Two killed in Saturday crash on Erie Street

On Saturday, June 17, 2017, Racine Police responded to the area of Erie St. and South St. for a single vehicle accident. Preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed when it lost control and struck a tree.

The driver and the passenger were in critical condition when first responders arrived on scene. Both were transported by medical personnel but later died as a result of their injuries. Speed is believed to be a factor but it is unknown if drugs and alcohol were involved. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information is being released at this time.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.