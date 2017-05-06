Tuesday June 6th-Special Olympics Torch Run

On Tuesday June 6nd 2017 at 4:30 p.m. five local Racine law enforcement agencies will be participating in the Special Olympics Torch Run from the Racine Police Department to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The course is approximately 6 miles long and participants will run, walk, bike or rollerblade. This entire event is assisted by multiple police agencies to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics is a volunteer movement that was established in Kansas in 1981 by members of law enforcement to support Special Olympics. This is the largest fundraiser and public awareness event for Special Olympics. Officers and athletes run the flame of hope to the opening ceremonies of local Special Olympic competitions, state and national games. In 1986 Dale Brunner established the LETR in Wisconsin. Dale served as the director from 1986-1999 before recently losing a battle to brain cancer in August of 2014. The mission of the LETR for Special Olympics is to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics. For athletes and officers alike, the LETR is a story of success, love, respect and commitment between law enforcement officers and Special Olympic athletes.

In 2016 there were 80 local participants with an additional 50 supporters assisting in making this great event happen. This year’s goal is to have over 100 law enforcement participants making it one of the largest Special Olympics Torch Run events in the State of Wisconsin. Please show your support on June 6, 2017 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 pm along highway 20.