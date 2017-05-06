Tuesday June 6th-Growing Healthy Relationships

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and victim rights activist Teri Jendusa-Nicolai will be speaking out about domestic violence awareness at the SC Johnson Community Program Event “GROWING HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS” being held Tuesday night 6:30-8:00pm at the SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theatre in the city of Racine.

Sheriff Schmaling shares an account of the law enforcement side of domestic abuse including what he sees in the jails every day. Teri Jedusa-Nicolai, a Racine County native, provides personal accounts from her experience on surviving domestic violence and abuse from the victim’s perspective. Together they will talk about warning signs, where to go for help and how to break the domestic abuse cycle. The program is aimed at teenagers and their families.

The doors open at the Golden Rondelle at 6:00pm and program begins at 6:30pm. There will be time for Q&A during the evenings presentation.