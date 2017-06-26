Tuesday June 27th-Speedway Open Interview Hiring Event

SPEEDWAY

Open Interview Hiring Event

Tuesday, June 27th 10am-Noon & 4pm-6pm

Locations:

3012 Washington Rd. Kenosha.

3708 80th St, Kenosha

6285 S Pennsylvania Ave, Cudahy,

1960 Douglas Ave. Racine.

2110 S Green Bay Rd. Racine

AT A GLANCE: Why Speedway?

• Weedy Paychecks

• Monthly Bonus Program

• Double pay on holidays

• Career Advancement Opportunities

• Company paid uniforms

• College tuition reimbursement

• Immediate enrollment/ vesting for 401k plan with company $1.17 match per dollar

Speedway LLC (Speedway) is the nation’s second-largest chain of company-owned and operated convenience stores with approximately 2,770 stores in 22 states. Speedway is a growing convenience store drain that offers significant advancement opportunities Speedway is primarily seeking to fill many entry-level leadership positions, including shift leader trainees and co-manager trainees A variety of full-time field positions also are available, including customer service representatives,who primarily serve customers, and food service specialists, who help maintain food and beverage programs.

Full-time Speedway employees are eligible for medal, dental and vision plans as veil as a 401k program with a company match of 117 percent of the first 6 percent of employee contnbutions. Speedway also offers flexible schedules, monthly bonuses and tuition reimbursement Employees are paid weekly and vested immediately.