Tuesday June 27th-Speedway Open Interview Hiring Event

Locations:
3012 Washington Rd. Kenosha.
3708 80th St, Kenosha
6285 S Pennsylvania Ave, Cudahy,
1960 Douglas Ave. Racine.
2110 S Green Bay Rd. Racine
AT A GLANCE: Why Speedway?
• Weedy Paychecks
• Monthly Bonus Program
• Double pay on holidays
• Career Advancement Opportunities
• Company paid uniforms
• College tuition reimbursement
• Immediate enrollment/ vesting for 401k plan with company $1.17 match per dollar
Speedway LLC (Speedway) is the nation’s second-largest chain of company-owned and operated convenience stores with approximately 2,770 stores in 22 states. Speedway is a growing convenience store drain that offers significant advancement opportunities Speedway is primarily seeking to fill many entry-level leadership positions, including shift leader trainees and co-manager trainees A variety of full-time field positions also are available, including customer service representatives,who primarily serve customers, and food service specialists, who help maintain food and beverage programs.
Full-time Speedway employees are eligible for medal, dental and vision plans as veil as a 401k program with a company match of 117 percent of the first 6 percent of employee contnbutions. Speedway also offers flexible schedules, monthly bonuses and tuition reimbursement Employees are paid weekly and vested immediately.