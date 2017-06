Tuesday June 20th-Seda Hiring Event

Seda Hiring Event

Tuesday, June 20th — 9:00 AM — 4:00 PM

12501 Globe Drive, Mt. Pleasant (Hwy. 20 and Hwy V)

Immediate interview for Machine Operators for our high speed, precision cup forming machines. Positions available on 2nd and 3rd shifts.

• See our North American Headquarters • Learn about our State of the Art manufacturing processes • Work in a clean, temperature controlled environment