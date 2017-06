Tuesday June 13th-G4S Security Solutions is holding Immediate Interviews

G4S Security Solutions is holding

IMMEDIATE INTERVIEWS

Tuesday, June 13th, 2017

Racine County Workforce Solutions

209 N. Main Street, Burlington

Hiring-Gated Community Security Officer positions

Valid driver’s license ◊ Able to work flexible shifts

Pass drug & background checks

G4S Secure Solutions (USA) is an Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/D/V and an Alcohol- and Drug-Free Workplace

www.g4s.us