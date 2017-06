Tornado WATCH issued for Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee & Ozaukee

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 377 TO

INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

KENOSHA MILWAUKEE OZAUKEE

RACINE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CEDARBURG, CUDAHY, FRANKLIN, GRAFTON,

GREENFIELD, KENOSHA, MEQUON, OAK CREEK, RACINE, SOUTH MILWAUKEE,

WAUWATOSA, AND WEST ALLIS.