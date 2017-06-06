Thursday June 8th-Salvation Army HIRING EVENT

SALVATION ARMY * HIRING EVENT*

FOR ALL POSITIONS / ALL LOCATIONS

Thursday, June 8th, 2017

Starting at 10:00 AM

at Salvation Army Stores

4901 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI

Positions include Manager, Assistant Manager, Driver, Donation Attendant, Cashier, Sorter/Processor, Stocker

Join the Salvation Army in doing the most good.

The Salvation Army is an Equal Opportunity Employer and always accepting applications.

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) in Waukegan, IL is a 6-12 month residential rehabilitation program for men between the ages of 21-62. Within a Christian atmosphere and philosophy, the center offers beneficiaries the opportunity to regain their self-respect and acquire the life skills needed to be a productive member of society. The program is supported by the donations the ARC receives from the community.

