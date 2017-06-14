Thursday June 22nd-WWBIC & Gateway Technical College will host “Strong Women, Strong Coffee”

Sturtevant- Thursday June 22nd 7:30am-9:00am WWBIC and Gateway Technical College will be hosting Strong Women, Strong Coffee at The iMet Center Room 104, 2320 Renaissance Blvd Sturtevant.

Fueled by caffeine and passionate entrepreneurs… This daybreak networking event is for women who are focused on achieving something fresh for themselves and for their business. This event melds business professionals with entrepreneurs and encourages building and growing meaningful connections. The program is casual and each session features a local strong woman’s story of success.

Guest Speaker Abby Walker- Abby is President of Vivian Lou – a company dedicated to helping women look and feel better in high heels. Her entrepreneurial journey started 3 years ago after she picked up the phone and asked one simple question.

She launched her company as a hobby business (while being a full time working mom of two kiddos). Since then, her flagship product – an insole for high heels – has been featured in O! Magazine, Real Simple and USA TODAY. It’s also been featured on The View and is sold on HSN. In May 2016, she quit her full time job to pursue her dream. Join us as she shares her journey from corporate executive to entrepreneur.

Pre-Registration is encouraged to register visit www.wwbic.com , call 262-898-5000, or email amanda.lipke@wwbic.com.