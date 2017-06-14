Thursday June 22nd-Speedway is holding WALK-IN INTERVIEWS

Speedway Career Opportunities

Walk-In Interviews

Thursday, June 22nd, 2017

2:00 – 4:00 pm

Racine County Workforce Solutions

1717 Taylor Ave., Racine

Classroom 1334

Become Part of the Speedway Team:

Do you want to become a big part of the reason why customers continually return to Speedway? Are you looking for an exciting fast-paced work environment where you will be part of a management team? Do you take pride in providing exceptional customer service? As a valued member of the Speedway Team you’ll witness first-hand why Speedway has the best customers and employees around!

If you enjoy working as part of a management team and have previous supervisory experience as an assistant manager, team lead, or key holder we would love the opportunity to talk with you!

Co-Manager Trainee

Benefits:

 Weekly Pay

 Monthly Manager Bonuses

 Retirement Savings Plan

 Tuition Reimbursement

 Health, Dental and Life Insurance (FT positions)

(Medical starting under $20/wk)

And many more benefits!

*HS Diploma & Valid Driver License Required

Also Hiring for:

Shift Leader Trainee

Customer Service Representative

Specialist Foodservice

Apply Today at jobs.speedway.com or Text APPLY to 80565