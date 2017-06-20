Tailored Foam Construction is hiring-Spray Foam Technician

Learn a Trade!
*This is a Green Industry occupation with great potential for advancement
in a field that is growing!
Full training with Industry Certifications provided on the job
Valid driver’s license helpful, but not required
Previous experience in the construction industry a plus – not required
Position requires mandatory travel throughout 8 states with lodging & perdiem meal stipend provided
Must be able to work at heights / on ladders for extended periods
Must be 21 years or older & able to pass employment drug screen
Full Benefits: Health/Dental/Vision after 90 days
Profit Sharing, Pension, Vacation, Bonuses
Join our team!
Email resume to lopez@tailoredfoam.net or call Alberto at (800) 600-4009
Fax resume to (847) 526-4650
Or Apply in person:
Tailored Foam, Inc. l 609 E. Burnett Street l Island Lake, IL l 60042
Tailored Foam, Inc. offers foam insulation, dampproofing, air barriers and spray polyurethane foam (SPF) to meet the needs for thermal, air and moisture retarding requirements on new and existing structures in commercial, industrial, military and institutional construction projects.