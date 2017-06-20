Tailored Foam Construction is hiring-Spray Foam Technician

Tailored Foam Construction is hiring-

Spray Foam Technician

Learn a Trade!

*This is a Green Industry occupation with great potential for advancement

in a field that is growing!

 Full training with Industry Certifications provided on the job

 Valid driver’s license helpful, but not required

 Previous experience in the construction industry a plus – not required

 Position requires mandatory travel throughout 8 states with lodging & perdiem meal stipend provided

 Must be able to work at heights / on ladders for extended periods

 Must be 21 years or older & able to pass employment drug screen



Full Benefits: Health/Dental/Vision after 90 days

Profit Sharing, Pension, Vacation, Bonuses

Join our team!

Email resume to lopez@tailoredfoam.net or call Alberto at (800) 600-4009

Fax resume to (847) 526-4650

Or Apply in person:

Tailored Foam, Inc. l 609 E. Burnett Street l Island Lake, IL l 60042

Tailored Foam, Inc. offers foam insulation, dampproofing, air barriers and spray polyurethane foam (SPF) to meet the needs for thermal, air and moisture retarding requirements on new and existing structures in commercial, industrial, military and institutional construction projects.