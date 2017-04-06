Silver Alert for missing JL Lindsey, family asking for help from Racine community too

The family of missing Milwaukee man JL Lindsey is asking for help from the Racine community . They were in Racine on Sunday June 4th with Racine Police and flyers. He has been missing since May 24th and sufffers from dementia.

Silver Alert activated in Milwaukee County for missing Milwaukee man J.L. Lindsey. He is a male/black, age 76, 5’8″ and 140 lbs. He is on foot from W. Bender Ave in Milwaukee, last seen at 6pm on 5/24/17, wearing a light blue jacket, blue jeans and a fedora hat. Also frequents the area of N. 11th St. in Milwaukee. Anyone with info is asked to call Milwaukee PD at 414-935-7401 or your local law enforcement agency