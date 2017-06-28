Severe Thunderstorm WARNING until 9pm



The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 900 PM CDT

* At 826 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Rochester to Genoa City, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Sturtevant, Twin

Lakes, Union Grove, Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Rochester, Silver

Lake, Wind Point, Powers Lake, Browns Lake, Eagle Lake, Bohners

Lake, Caledonia, Salem, Burlington and Waterford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern

Wisconsin.