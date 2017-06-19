Service First Staffing-HOT JOB OPPORTUNITIES

Service First Staffing -HOT JOB OPPORTUNITIES!

Apply with Service First Staffing

Oak Creek

Over 100 positions available!!!

Production Position $11 to $12/hr.

SUN-WED 6AM – 4:00PM or

WED-SAT 4:00PM – 2:30AM

4 days / 10 hour shift

Franklin

2nd Shift Horizontal Machine Center Operator

$14.00/hr to $17.00/hr

2nd: 2:30 pm-10:30 pm, M-F;

3rd: 10:30 pm-6:30 am

Running horizontal machine centers on production floor. At least one year horizontal machine operation experience required. OT as required.

Racine/Kenosha

1st shift & 2nd shift

CNC Lathe $18-25/hr

CNC Swiss Machine Set-up /Operator $18-22/hr

CNC Operator $13-15/hr

Franksville

Welders – $14.00 to $18.00 per hour-1st shift

Primarily structural Welding, reading blueprints and no real fabrication. It is primarily MIG, but some TIG background as well. They primarily Aluminum as well.

Recruiter: Jose Lovo

4901 Washington Ave

Racine, WI 53405

Office: 262 634-7277

ext 121

Email: JoseL@service1ststaffing.com