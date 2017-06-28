Search continues for Missing Endangered Lynn Rickard

FROM THE RACINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE-On Wednesday June 28th, at approximately 9:00am, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Racine County Emergency Management, along with the following agencies began a massive area search for Missing/Endangered Adult Lynn M. Rickard – Age 59:

Wisconsin State Patrol

Kansasville Fire Department

Caledonia Fire Department

City of Burlington Fire Department

Village of Waterford Fire Department

Rochester Fire Department

Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department

South Shore Fire Department

Raymond Fire Department

Kenosha Fire Department

Pleasant Prairie Fire Department

Mukwonago Fire Department

Wilmot Fire Department

Pewaukee Fire Department

City of Waukesha Fire Department

Bristol Fire Department

City of Delevan Fire Department

Fontana Fire Department

Whitewater Fire Department

Lannon Fire Department

Menominee Falls Fire Department

West Allis Fire Department

Town of Delafield Fire Department

Dousman Fire Department

Somers Fire Department

Town of Salem Fire Department

Randall Fire Department

Racine Fire Bells

This search is being conducted shoulder to shoulder in the Kansasville area by approximately 130 Law Enforcement, Fire, and EMS Officials. Sheriff Christopher Schmaling states, “we have now entered day four of our nonstop search for Lynn. Although we remain cautiously optimistic and hopeful, as every hour passes I am becoming more and more concerned about the outcome, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office is committed to trying to bring some closure to Lynn Rickard’s family”.

Today’s search is part of the continuing effort to search for Lynn M. Rickard who went missing during the early morning hours on 6/25/17. It is believed that Rickard is suffering from a mental illness and left her residence nude. Rickard was last seen westbound walking through a field approximately ½ mile from her residence. Rickard is oxygen dependent and is unable to go long periods of time without the aid of her oxygen tank. The previous searches have been aided the Kansasville Fire Department, City of Milwaukee Fire Department, Raymond Fire Department, City of Racine Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department, Wheatland Fire Department, Elkhorn Fire Department, East Troy Fire Department, Lauderdale Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, Wind Lake Fire Department, Tichigan Fire Department, Racine Fire Bells, the Civil Air Patrol, Flight for Life, and Wisconsin Emergency Management.