Saturday June 24th-Rock Down the Healing House Fundraiser

Come Rock Down the Healing House!

Join us for our first ever Rock Down the Healing House Karaoke Fundraiser

on Saturday June 24th, 2017 2pm – 9pm.

at 23303 Church Rd. Kansasville, WI 53139

Women’s Resource Center and Safe Start of Racine, Girls Inc. and Project Safe are excited to announce a celebration for US! All of the hard work we all do within our community as members of the community, first responders, domestic and sexual violence teams and children and teen specialists will be noticed at this all time celebration of the summer. We will have children’s acoustic music, face painting, tons of games and prizes, a cook-out, karaoke, raffle drawings, silent auction and MUCH more. All proceeds raised will go to Women’s Resource Center and Project Safe.

Please come join us for a fun time. All ages are welcome. A price of a ticket will get you and your family food and non-alcoholic beverages, a couple raffle tickets, and free events like our Life Size Hungry, Hungry Hippo game, face painting, obstacle course and super hero mask making. For the adults, there will be a cash only bar serving beer and wine coolers, as well as karaoke! Please note, we can only accept cash for events inside the fundraiser. For purchasing beer and wine, we will be verifying your ID’s at the entrance and you will receive a wristband, so please ensure you bring a valid ID.

We will be accepting cash at the door for the event tickets.

Come Rock Down the Healing House with us!

Youth Wristbands (4 – 17): $10

Adult Wristbands (18+): $15

Wristbands include entrance, 5 tickets, and food.

Beer and Wine will be served

If the Healing House is a rockin’ don’t bother knockin’ Come on in!

To purchase tickets in advance please visit Rock the Healing House