Saturday June 24th-Heroin Awareness Event & Concert at Hiawatha Bar

A Sturtevant woman, Tina Hemer is holding Heroin Awareness Event & Concert at Hiawatha on June 24th. She hopes to bring awareness to the epidemic of opiate/heroin addiction that affects numerous families. It will feature RAW Recovering Artists Worldwide on Saturday June 24th 7pm-11pm. Joe Nester’s Rise From The Ashes Tour Hiawatha Bar. Featuring Artists Gambo and Bobble Muzik. Tickets are $12 presale and $15 at the door. Ages 18+.

Tickets are available at Rise from the Ashes or you can call Tina at 262-210-2644

