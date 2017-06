Saturday June 17th-Lighthouse Run Road Closures

From the Racine Police Department-A reminder that the Lighthouse Run will take place this Saturday. This means that some streets in the downtown area will be closed starting at approximately 6:30 am. Main street bridge will also be closed for boat traffic starting at 7:40 am. The run is expected to last until about 10:30 am. You can see where traffic is allowed and where streets will be closed by looking at the map below. Please make the necessary arrangements for travel prior to the event.