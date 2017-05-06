Rust-Oleum is HIRING! Maintenance Operator, day shift

Rust-Oleum is HIRING!

Maintenance Operator, day shift,

starting salary $24/hr. (Negotiable).

Required skills:

Must have at least 3 years previous experience working as a maintenance mechanic for a manufacturing company.

Repairing or replacing defective equipment parts, using hand tools and power tools, and reassembling equipment.

Performing routine preventive maintenance to ensure that machines continue to run smoothly, building systems operate efficiently, or the physical condition of buildings does not deteriorate.

Inspecting drives, motors, and belts, checking fluid levels, replacing filters, or performing other maintenance actions, following checklists.

Using tools ranging from common hand and power tools, such as hammers, hoists, saws, drills, and wrenches, to precision measuring instruments and electrical and electronic testing devices.

Assembling, installing, or repairing wiring, pipe systems, machinery, and equipment.

Diagnosing mechanical problems and determining how to correct them, repairing manuals, and parts catalogs as necessary.

Inspecting, operating, and testing machinery and equipment to diagnose machine malfunctions.

Recording the type and cost of maintenance or repair work.

Cleaning and lubricating shafts, bearings, gears, and other parts of machinery.

Dismantling devices to access and remove defective parts, using hand tools and power tools.

Rust-Oleum offers competitive wages and a full benefit package including Medical, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance, 401(k) with company match, Tuition Reimbursement, Paid Vacation, Paid Holiday, Bonus Programs, Pension Plan and more.

Rust-Oleum Corporation is a worldwide leader in protective paints and coatings for both home and industry. As a leading manufacturer of premium consumer and industrial paint

and coating products, we are looking to be your employer of choice.

At Rust-Oleum, we strive to keep you satisfied with challenging responsibilities, outstanding professional development, and the opportunity to work with the best in the industry. Rust-Oleum’s

success is evidence of the creativity, hard work, and commitment of our associates.

Please submit resumes to: jessie.gonzalez@rustoleum.com or apply

online at: https://rustoleumcareers.silkroad.com/