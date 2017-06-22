Racine man charged with stealing car and not stopping for police

Alexi DeJesus, 31 of Racine has been charged with Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent, Criminal Damage to Property and two counts of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. His bail was set at $2,500 cash after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts Thursday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, on 6/21/17 at approximately 1:40 p.m. Racine Police were dispatched to 1700 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the victim who stated that his girlfriend had just gotten home from using his vehicle, and that about ten minutes later, he heard a vehicle start and it sounded like his, so he looked outside. They ran outside and saw the vehicle on the corner of 9th and Memorial driving away.

Racine Police called out the make and model and license plate of the vehicle. Officers observed the stolen vehicle on S. Memorial by Durand Ave. They activated lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle, but he operator refused to pull over.

During the pursuit, the vehicle went off the roadway and cut across and open field until it got onto another roadway. The pursuit was terminated shortly before entering a residential neighborhood. The vehicle was located on Hamlin Street at Ridgewood Ave still running but stopped and unoccupied. A bystander gave officers a description of the person that fled the vehicle and ran and which way he had run. The bystander described the person as possibly a black male wearing a dark or black colored hooded sweatshirt with writing on it.

Officers from the City of Racine and Mount Pleasant both were attempting to locate the suspect. The suspect was located in the direct flight path the witnesses had indicated, a few blocks from the vehicle. Officers caught the defendant on Hickory Grove and Winthrop, as he was trying to jump a fence.

The criminal complaint states that the defendant said that he did not remember where he had taken the vehicle from. When he was asked why he kept driving and did not stop for police, his reply was, “I don’t know.” When police recovered the vehicle they located a shaved key in the ignition