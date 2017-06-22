Racine man charged with attempted homicide after fight & shot fired at fast food restaurant

Andrew A Collier, 30 of Racine has been charged with attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at approximately 12:29 p.m, Officers were dispatched to Wendy’s restaurant at 4910 Washington Ave, reference a fight with a shot fired. Investigators learned that two males—were fighting inside the Wendy’s restaurant, then the fight spilled outside into the parking lot. A female, was attempting to separate the males who were fighting. The fight was broken up and female and one of the male parties entered a green colored car and started to leave the Wendy’s parking lot. The other party involved in the fight walked towards a tan van in the parking lot, and then spoke with the defendant.

The criminal complaint states that the defendant exited the van and fired one shot towards the mentioned green colored car that as it was leaving the parking lot. The green colored car was stopped by officers and the vehicle had damage to the rear passenger side quarter panel consistent with being shot. The path of the projectile traveled from the rear of the car towards the front passenger side, which would be where a male party was seated, per investigators. The male party (who was also charged with disorderly conduct in connection with this) told Investigators that a group of guys had jumped him previously on Byrd Avenue, and the guy he fought with today was one of them. He states that he saw another male late identified as the defendant standing outside the van, he heard a gunshot, so they continued out of the lot until they were stopped by the Police, according to reports.

Investigators were advised that the tan van returned to Wendy’s parking lot as the driver was reporting a robbery. The driver was identified as defendant stated he was robbed by two male parties, both of whom displayed a handgun, demanding money. The defendant then changed his story stating instead of suspect one demanding money from him it was suspect two, and did admit to shooting one round from his handgun at these suspects as they fled the scene on foot. When Investigators stated they did not believe his story and it would not be self-defense if they were running away he stated that he did have a male party with him in the vehicle and was told that the party had been jumped, the defendant explained he thought he did this to protect the other party, reads the criminal complaint