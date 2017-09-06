Racine man charged with animal mistreatment

Lawrence A Linker has been charged with two counts of Intentionally Mistreat Animals. His bond was set at $100 cash and a $500 signature bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 7, 2017, officers with the Racine Police Department responded to the residence located in the 1800 block Franklin Street , on the report that a male suspect, identified as the defendant was not caring for his dog that had a broken leg. Upon arrival, officers met with a witness, who stated that on June 5, 2017, Linker waved him down when he was passing by his house and said aid that Linker said his pitbull “Kyle” had fallen through his back porch step and broke his leg. The witness said Linker showed him Kyle and observed that Kyle’s leg appeared to be broken and in pain. Linker said that he was giving Kyle liquor for the pain and was thinking about hitting Kyle over the head to make him “go to sleep.” witnesses said that Linker did not want to take Kyle to the vet.

Officers tried to make contact with Linker in the residence and spoke with a female exiting. She stated that Linker was inside, but did not want to speak with the officer because he had an active warrant. Officers asked the female how the dog was and the female stated that the dog was laying on the floor moaning.

On June 8, 2017, officers executed a Special Inspection Warrant at the residence on Franklin Street address and found Linker hiding in the basement. Linker surrendered both of his dogs — Kyle and his second dog, Bolt– to Officers, but stated that he takes care of them and gives Kyle pain reliever for his foot.

Officers took Bolt out of the residence and observed that his fur appeared dirty and had flea dirt on him. The officer then took Kyle out of the residence and observed that Kyle was dirty and had flea dirt. The officer further observed that Kyle had a limp on his rear left leg, which appeared injured, and had a large wound on his front right paw. Linker stated that a nail went through Kyle’s paw when he fell through the porch stairs. Officers observed that Kyle’s paw looked inflamed and red.

Officers observed the condition of the home, which had feces and urine on the floor, one bowl with some food in it, and one pot with water. Officers observed a strong odor of feces though out the home and observed feces and urine throughout the basement, the criminal complaint reads.