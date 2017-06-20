Racine Fire Department-Other communities experiencing people posing as firefighters

From the RACINE FIRE DEPARTMENT-The City of West Allis reported yesterday (6-19-2017) that a resident reported to police someone came to his door and identified himself as a West Allis Firefighter and offered to conduct a fireplace inspection. The resident called police and verified that the man was not a West Allis Firefighter.

The City of Racine Fire Department wants to inform residents of Racine that Racine firefighters do not conduct inspections on single family or two family homes. We always wear uniforms when conducting inspections, have fire department identification and generally have a fire engine or other marked fire department vehicle with us.

We do inspect the common areas of three family and larger apartment buildings. When in these buildings we will not ask to enter your apartment unit.

The fire department has not been notified of anyone posing as a firefighter in the area but wanted to inform our residents and to keep them safe.

If you want to verify a fire inspector’s identity please call 262.635.7915