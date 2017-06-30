Racine County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate disappearance of Lynn Rickard

KANSASVILLE – Racine County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate Lynn Rickard’s disappearance and has continued to investigate information that is received by the public. We would like to remind the public to remain diligent and to carefully check their property. It is likely that Lynn Rickard is within a short distance of the Kansasville area.

Several large-scale searches have been conducted since Lynn Rickard’s disappearance which included areas in Kenosha County. The Racine Sheriff’s Office has utilized multiple Fire and EMS resources throughout the region. The search has also been supplemented by Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin State Patrol and Flight for Life.