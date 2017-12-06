Racine County Sheriff-Monroe man arrested on child sex crimes

On Saturday June 10th, at approximately 10:30am, Investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Scott A. Nesbitt (age 48) of Monroe, WI for 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, and Possession of Child Pornography.

Scott A. Nesbitt traveled from Monroe, WI with the intent to meet with a 15-year-old for sex. Nesbitt had been chatting online with a Racine County Sheriff’s Investigator since April of 2017. The Investigator was posing as a 15 year old girl. During the conversations, Nesbitt stated, “I can’t stop thinking about how much I want to corrupt your innocence”. Arrangements were made for Nesbitt to meet the girl on Saturday June 10, 2017 at a McDonalds in Racine County. Nesbitt made plans to pick the girl up with a full tank of gas and a plan to drive to an undisclosed location. Nesbitt further described his attraction to middle school age girls.

Once Nesbitt was taken into custody, Search Warrants were served on his cell phone and his residence in Monroe, WI. Multiple images of child pornography were obtained at his residence and the cell phone he had in his possession.

Further investigation of Scott A. Nesbitt revealed that before moving to Wisconsin, he lived in Dubuque, Iowa where he was employed at several area Churches.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling states, “although challenging and labor intensive, the arrest of this pedophile is a shining example of our ongoing effort to keep the children of Racine County safe”.

This incident is still under investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau.