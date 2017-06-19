Parallel Employment Group has job opportunities in Racine & Kenosha

06/19/2017

Racine and Kenosha Opportunities

  • 2nd & 3rd shift- packaged box dinners, Kenosha $10.00-$11.50
  • Early 1st Shift Fruit and veggie slicers, Pleasant Prairie $9.75 – Tons of OT Available
  • 1st Shift Bakery, Racine $9.50
  • Chocolate Production, Kenosha $11.00 per hour
  • Easy Packaging 1st, 2nd 3rd Shift, Racine and Sturtevant $8.50
  • 2nd Shift Bakery, Part Time, Sturtevant $10.00

APPLY ON LINE www.parallelemployemnt.com or in person
4501 Washington Avenue, Racine, or 5715 75th Street, Kenosha

