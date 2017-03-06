NOW HIRING-Kenosha Travel Plaza is hiring for Dairy Queen & Subway

NOW HIRING BP Kenosha Travel Plaza located at 11800 Burlington Rd Kenosha, WI 53144 is HIRING! They are hiring for both Dairy Queen and Subway. To download an application please visit them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BP-Kenosha-Travel-Plaza-154482217944516/ or call and set up an appointment and have an instant interview. Please call 262-854-5072 ext 228 or stop by, or print the application off the facebook page and drop it off at the front counter. Training starts June 5th and they open June 12th.