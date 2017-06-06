NOW HIRING-Account Manager

Letsch Staffing is seeking an ACCOUNT MANAGER
Managing Customer projects, inquiries, estimating replies, order entry, and expediting projects while delivering exceptional customer service. A demonstrated history of strong project management is required. Background in printing and graphics will be very helpful.
• Undergraduate degree or equivalent experience
• Skilled and proficient with Microsoft office, with Excel emphasis
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Minimum of 3 years account management experience
• Possess high level customer service skills/phone etiquette
Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com or call to make an appointment at 262-886-8179.