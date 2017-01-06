Mount Pleasant Police-16 year old arrested after being found in stolen car

On June 1 2017 at 1:48 am, a Mount Pleasant Police K9 officer was on patrol near Graceland Blvd. and Ostergaard Ave. He located a suspicious van parked on the side of the road with its lights on. He quickly learned that this vehicle was recently reported stolen through the Racine Police Department. Upon further investigation, a suspect was observed sleeping in the driver’s seat. He was identified as BILLY SUMMERS 16 years old from Mount Pleasant.

SUMMERS ignored offers commands to exit the vehicle. Then, officers removed SUMMERS from the stolen van and placed him in their custody.

SUMMERS was transported to the Racine County Jail. Charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle without owner’s consent and several counts of bail jumping were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. Summers had been waived to adult court on previous charges.