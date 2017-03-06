Man injured in Douglas Ave fire

On June 2nd at 7:11 p.m. the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded to 1300 Douglas Ave for reports of “dark black smoke coming from the building.” Upon arrival 1 Adult male was found inside the building and transported to St. Mary’s hospital. One adult male was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital Fire crews contained the fire to a single apartment, but smoke and water damage to the adjacent units forced the remaining 3 occupants to find shelter with Red Cross. No other injuries were reported. This fire is currently under investigation. The Racine Fire Bells Club assisted at the scene. According to the press release from the Racine Fire Department there is an estimated $25,000 in fire damages.