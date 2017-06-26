Man faces charges of battery, violating a restraining order, & also suspected in starting fire

Bryan J Velasco, 27 of Racine has been charged with Violate Foreign Protection Orders, Battery and Disorderly Conduct. He was given a $5,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts on Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint on June 25, 2017, Racine Police were dispatched were dispatched to Joey’s on Lathrop for a report of a female in her underwear and bleeding. Upon arrival officers met with the victim. who stated that the defendant, whom she lives with tried to kill her. She stated that earlier in the evening they had a confrontation at Joey’s over another male showing her attention and that she stepped between Velasco and the other male to prevent an altercation. The victim stated she then went to her home, in the 4100 block of Olive Street, in the Basement, and went to bed. She stated Velasco arrived later and was very upset. The victim stated that she was sitting on the bed when the defenant was yelling “I’ll expeletive kill you” over and over. She stated he pushed her over on the bed, grabbed a stool and threw it at her hitting her in the face, grabbed a mirror and hit her on the head approximately three times causing it to break. The victim stated she was able to flee the residence. Officers did note apparent injuries to the victim

Racine Police confirmed that the victim had a restraining order out of Santa Ana, California valid until 2018. The victim is terrified he will kill her.

The criminal complaint states that Investigators were assigned to investigate a fire at 4125 Olive Street that occurred around the time the victim fled the residence. Investigators state that the defendant is a suspect in setting the fire. According to the complaint law enforcement states there are obvious signs of fire damage throughout the entire basement with the most severe damage in the north east corner where the bedroom appeared to be. Investigators spoke with the defendant who advised he laid a lit joint down without it being contained in an ashtray and went outside to smoke a cigarette and when he returned the bedroom was engulfed in flames.

The defendant admitted to Investigators that there had been at least one domestic abuse incident in California and he was the respondent to the injunction. Please note at the time of publishing charges have not been filed against the defendant in connection to the house fire, he is only listed as a suspect.