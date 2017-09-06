Man charged with attempted homicide after June 3rd shooting on Geneva Street

Trent P Funderburg, of Racine has been charged with attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. His bond was set at $50,000 cash after appearing in Racine Circuit Court Friday.

According to the criminal complaint Investigators with the Racine Police Department reports that on June 3, 2017, at approximately 11:49 p.m. officers from the City of Racine Police Department responded to Ascension Franciscan Healthcare and the 1400 block Geneva Street, in regards to an assault and attempted homicide. The victim arrived at the hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to his right, rear, upper thigh. The victim was eventually arrested for the assault of another part at a residence in the 1400 block Geneva Street

Investigators interviewed the gunshot victim on June 5, 2017. The party stated that on June 3, 2017, at approximately 9:00 p.m., he was walking with his friend, when he observed other parties and the defendant in the 1431 block of Geneva Street. The victim stated that he confronted the defendant and struck another party at the residence. He told police stated that he then started to leave the scene on foot, when he heard shots fired, he started running, at which time he felt a gunshot strike him in the back of his leg. He stated that a family member then picked him up and drove him to the hospital.

Witnesses state that the defendant was standing near a truck in the driveway with a gun in his hands and fired four rounds, and observed the victim fall down, the criminal complaint reads

A