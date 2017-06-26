Man charged with 10th OWI

David A Broomfield, 66 of Milwaukee is facing his

OWI (10th or More) charge and Operating While Revoked (Rev due to alc/contr subst/refusal). He was given a $50,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint on June 24, 2017, an officer with the Caledonia Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 8600 Block of CTH V. The driver of the vehicle was identified as David Broomfield. The officer advised that a check of Broomfield’s driving status through DOT shows it is revoked and observed a large case of beer on the floor of the front passenger seat. The officer noted the defendant strong odor of intoxicants on his breath, was wearing sunglasses to cover his eyes and admitted to having 3 beers about 3 p.m. Broomfield stated he had his last beer about a half hour ago in the parking lot to pick-n-save.

The officer requested a cover squad do to the odor of intoxicants. The defendant advised that he was on parole. Broomfield was asked if he had ever been arrested for operating while intoxicated before and he stated yes but did not know how many times. Broomfield consented to performing field sobriety tests which were performed and then provided a PBT breath sample which registered .09 Police advised that Broomfield had in excess of 10 prior OWI arrests.

A search warrant, was obtained for a blood draw. The blood was taken into evidence and will be sent for testing at the State Hygiene Lab.