Man charged after search warrant reveals crack cocaine

Larry Ellison Sr., 49 of Racine has been charged with Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (>5-15g), Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Maintain Drug Trafficking Place. His bail was set at $10,000 after appearing in Racine Circuit Court on Thursday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15,2017

According to the criminal complaint, on June 7, 2017, members of the Special Investigation Unit executed a search warrant in the 2400 block of Nineteenth Street The defendant was immediately located inside inside the residence.

Investigators report inside the kitchen he located a plate in an upper cabinet with a razor blade, a rolled up dollar bill, and a small, tan-colored line of fine powder. The substance later tested positive for the presence of heroin. Also located in the kitchen were 18 individually packaged of suspected crack cocaine, with a total weight of 7.8 grams, in an electrical component of of the refrigerator. The substance later tested positive for the presence of cocaine. A partial box of plastic baggies was located in the kitchen cabinets and bag remnants were located in a beer box on the apartment’s rear deck.

Also located $504 in the defendant’s bedroom in a variety of denominations, consistent with proceeds for street level drug sale. The defendant was advised of his rights and agreed to make a statement without counsel. The defendant admitted the tan substance was his heroin, and further stated the substance in the refrigerator was cocaine. Officials report that leading up to the execution of the search warrant they learned Ellison was selling crack cocaine out of the apartment, the criminal complaint reads.