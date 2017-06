LOST DOG-Pepe is missing area of 19th and Howe.

LOST DOG-Pepe is missing in the area of 19th and Howe Street. He is a male Chihuahua, not neutered. The owner stated that “he’s been missing for almost a month (May 25th), we have contacted the human society every single day but they still don’t have any information about where he could be I drive around every single day trying to find him and no luck”. If seen or found please contact 262-744-1604.