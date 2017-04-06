Letsch Staffing is seeking a HR Assistant
Letsch Staffing is Hiring-HR Assistant
- Microsoft office
- maintain employee records ( soft & hard copies)
- Update HR data bases (new hires, separations, vacation and sick leaves)
- Assist in payroll
- Prepare paperwork for HR policies and procedures
- Process employees requests
- Coordinates HR projects, meetings and training seminars
- Post ads on career pages and process incoming resumes, schedule and needs and communicate employee concerns.
- Knowledge of Labor legislation
- Excellent organizational skills & time-management skills
- very fast paced
- Temp- Hire $14.00/hr.
Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com!