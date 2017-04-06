Letsch Staffing is seeking a HR Assistant

06/04/2017 | Filed under: Employment & Training | Posted by:

Letsch Staffing is Hiring-HR Assistant

  • Microsoft office
  • maintain employee records ( soft & hard copies)
  • Update HR data bases (new hires, separations, vacation and sick leaves)
  • Assist in payroll
  • Prepare paperwork for HR policies and procedures
  • Process employees requests
  • Coordinates HR projects, meetings and training seminars
  • Post ads on career pages and process incoming resumes, schedule and needs and communicate employee concerns.
  • Knowledge of Labor legislation
  • Excellent organizational skills & time-management skills
  • very fast paced
  • Temp- Hire $14.00/hr.

Start your application online at www.letschstaffing.com!

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail