June 30th Family outdoor movie night – Lego Batman

June 30th 8:30 PM – 11 PM

Village of Mount Pleasant Police – Lakeside COP House

2237 Mead St, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin

Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation along with Village of Mount Pleasant Police – Lakeside COP House will be hosting our 1st Lakeside community outdoor movie night at the COP house.

The movie for the night will be Lego Batman.

Start picking your seats at 8:30pm with the movie starting at 8:45pm sharp.

Please bring your own chairs and blankets. All Children must be accompanied by an adult.