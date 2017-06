June 28th-Wednesday Works Onsite Recruitment Event

WEDNESDAY WORKS ONSITE RECRUITMENT

Featuring Service First Staffing

June 28, 2017

9am – 12pm

Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency

2113 N. Wisconsin St

Hiring for:

Jobs located in:

Kenosha, Sturtevant, Oak Creek, Milwaukee

CNC Machine Operators- $13.00+ hr.

Brake Press Set Up-$16.00+ hr.

Welders-$15.00+ hr.

Landscaping-$10.00+ hr.

Carpenters with Electrical Experience-$12.00 to $16.00 hr

Bakers—Kringle Production—$10.00hr