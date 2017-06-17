June 23-25 Greek Fest!

The 52nd Annual Greek Festival at Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church

1335 S Green Bay Rd – Racine features Greek food, music and carnival rides! Free admission/parking. Traditional Greek cuisine: rotisserie chicken, lamb, gyros, shish kebab. Homemade baklava and honey-puffs. Greek marketplace indoors with imported gifts, jewelry, clothing! Watch cooking demos and church tours. Outdoors see the costumed dancers, carnival rides and games.

Gyros lunch 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Friday. Festival hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday; 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday.