June 22nd-FREE Music & More Concert

If you had one hour on Thursday June 22 to lift your spirits, calm your heart and bring you delight, would you spend it with Music & More? Come and join us and find out. You are invited to our FREE Concert from Noon to 1 PM. Performers at our June 22 concert are Sharon Adel and Krisina Beier (flute and piano), Michael Mueller singing and Nicholas Barootian singing. Held in in the air conditioned sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Avenue.

Enjoy free lemonade and cookies before the concert. Enter the audience drawing for gift certificates. Donations are encouraged and will benefit Health Care Network, Faith, Hope & Love, and Our Harmony Club. Church is handicap accessible with elevator at parking lot door. Additional parking is available in adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. Come early for best parking.