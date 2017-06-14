June 17th-City of Racine Parks Department Outdoor Movie In The Park

Please join us for the showing of “The Secret Life of Pets” on our outdoor movie screen at Solbraa Park located at 3825 Sixteenth St. Racine, WI., on June 17, 2017. The movie will begin at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.).

Games & activities will be available before the showing so arrive early! Bring blankets, lawn chairs, insect repellent, snacks and soft drinks.

Please leave pets at home.

This event is sponsored by Landmark Credit Union.

For more information please call (262) 636-9131. Please visit and like them on facebook City of Racine, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department