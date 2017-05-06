June 10th-Villages of Caledonia and Mt. Pleasant presents MUSIC & A MOVIE IN THE PARK!

Join us Saturday June 10th to kick off Summer with a family friendly event, Music and a Movie in the Park : )
The night will include live music with Squad 51 (classic rock, country & blues), bounce houses ($5 all you can bounce!), food & snack trucks and FOR THE FIRST TIME IN RACINE COUNTY, the Sprecher BreweryTraveling Brewery and Ambulance Tapper which will serve a full line of sodas and beer!
6-9pm: Live music with Squad 51, bounce houses
6-10:30pm: Sprecher Traveling Brewery and Ambulance Tapper, Food trucks and snack services for purchase
9:15pm Movie start time, featuring : The Goonies
10:30pm Event ends
*This event is weather contingent. Any cancellation will be posted on theCaledonia-Mt.Pleasant Memorial Park Facebook Page