June 10th-Express Employment Professionals-Super Walk-In Interviews

SUPER SATURDAY WALK-IN INTERVIEWS!!!

Saturday, June 10th, 2017

8:00 am – 12:00 noon

Express Employment Professionals

– Milwaukee South Office

1010 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee WI 53221

(414) 856-2380

https://www.expresspros.com/smilwaukeewi/

Now Hiring for the following opportunities

Assembly

CDL Drivers

Customer Service

Diesel Mechanic

General Laborer/Helper

Industrial Electrician

Machine Operator

Welder

PLEASE BRING YOUR RESUME & 2 FORMS OF ID

*** Come early to get your free hot dog while they last ***

We look forward to meeting with you!!

Rose Mary Alvarado | Staffing Consultant

Express Employment Professionals

1010 W. Layton Ave | Milwaukee, WI 53221

Office: (414) 856-2380 | Fax: (414) 856-2381

Email: RoseMary.Alvarado@ExpressPros.com